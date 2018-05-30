Xiaomi confirms that the Xiaomi Mi A2 will not launch in India

People at the Xiaomi are probably busy currently, as they are getting ready for its biggest launch event of 2018, where the company is expected to launch the Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi Mi Note 5, and the Xiaomi Mi Band 3. And now, according to an exclusive report from Digit says that the company will not launch the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India.

When asked about the Xiaomi Mi A2, the Xiaomi spokesperson said:

"There is no phone that exists by that name. But we are going to make more Android One phone."

Last year Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Mi A1 in India, which is the first stock Android smartphone from the company to ditch custom MIUI. The Xiaomi Mi A1 was originally launched in China as the Xiaomi Mi 5X. Going by that, everyone was excited about the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 6X in India with stock Android as the alleged Xiaomi Mi A2. However, as the officials have confirmed, the Mi A2 might not see the light of the day.

However, the spokesperson has also said that the company will be launching more Android One devices, which means the Xiaomi 6X could launch in India with a new nomenclature. Ex: the company might call it has Xiaomi Mi A1 second gen or the Xiaomi Mi A1.1 or the Xiaomi Mi A1+ and the possibilities are unlimited.

Most smartphone makers will not be transparent about their future products as it might affect the sale of the current smartphones. The company might launch their next Android smartphone with the moniker Mi A2 or they might not.

Currently, the company is also gearing up for the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi S2/Y2 (once again there is a confusion in naming) as this smartphone was launched in China as the Redmi S2, but the same might launch in India as the Redmi Y2 (which will be the successor to the Redmi Y1). This will be the most affordable dual camera smartphone from Xiaomi, which will compete against the likes of the Realme 1, Honor 7A and the Honor 7C.

Conclusion:

If you are waiting for the next Android One smartphone from Xiaomi, then I would suggest you go for any of the smartphones that are currently available in the market, as smartphones get better by the day and even your expectations and desire to get a better device just multiplies.