Apple of China to launch the Xioami Mi 8 SE smartphone under Rs 20,000

Without a doubt, Apple makes one of the best-looking devices, be it a laptop, mobile, smart watch, smart speaker, you name it. Similarly, Xiaomi, which is known as the Apple of China is good at making products, which are inspired by Apple. Unlike some companies, even Xiaomi names their product similar to the Apple's portfolio. Names like Mi Notebook Air, Mi Notebook Pro sure sound familiar to the Apple MacBook Air and the Apple MacBook Pro. And now, Xiaomi is all set for the launch event, where the company will be launching the Mi 8 and the Mi Band 3.

According to a leaked press-release image, the company will also launch the Mi 8 SE. Did the name found familiar? Yes, it looks like the name moniker "SE" is derived from the Apple iPhone SE, which was the cheaper alternative for the iPhone 6S. Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is also expected to be the cheaper alternative to the Xiaomi Mi 8.

Specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

According to a leaked document, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE will be running on the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core platform and this could be the first smartphone to officially launch with this chipset. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 is the first SoC from the 700 series of chipsets, which is sort of a toned down Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE will have an AI-powered dual camera setup and a single 20 MP front-facing selfie camera. Considering the leaked image shot on the smartphone, the Mi 8 SE will be able to capture high-quality photographs even in low lighting condition. A leaked firmware file also suggests that the smartphone will 3120 mAh Li-ion battery with NFC, Infrared sensor and a dual SIM card slot. As this is a Mi-series of smartphones, it also misses out on the SD card slot.

The smartphone will be running on Android 8.1 oreo with MIUI 9.5 skin and it will be in the front-line to receive MIUI 10 update. This smartphone seems like a right mixture of features and is expected to launch with a price of +-Rs20,000 mark.

