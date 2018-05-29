Xiaomi Mi 8 posters show Black and White variants; Mi 8 SE likely on tow

It is confirmed that Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 8 flagship smartphone, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 and a few more products at the May 31 launch event. We have also come across leaks showing blurry photos of and videos the smartphone giving us a glimpse of how it might look. With just a couple of days left for the announcement, fresh posters give us a look at the black and white color variants of the device along with a tempered glass.

Revealed by Slashleaks, these images show the Mi 8's front and rear design. The smartphone appears to have black bezels at the front of both the black and white color variants. The two posters show the tempered glass protection as well.

Xiaomi Mi 8 design

The notch at the top center of the display is wider tipping at the presence of 3D facial recognition feature. The bottom bezel appears to be relatively thicker than the side bezels. Moving to the rear, the smartphone flaunts a vertical dual camera module with a fingerprint sensor positioned below it. The bottom edge appears to house a USB Type-C port as well as a speaker grille.

Earlier this month, we came across a leaked video showing the in-display fingerprint sensor of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 8 in action. Also, there were speculations that the device might make use of such a fingerprint sensor instead of having one at its rear. But these posters paint a different picture. This makes us doubt the authenticity of these posters.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi 7, which was highly anticipated to be announced earlier this year appears to be effectively killed as the Mi 8 is expected to be unveiled as the flagship device. However, there are fresh claims that this smartphone could be accompanied by a variant called Mi 8 SE. Xiaomi is expected to take the wraps off the Mi 8 SE along with the Mi 8 and other products on May 31.

The Mi 8 SE has been spotted on a Mi Mall listing via a Chinese publication. It was listed with 50% discount coupon on Xiaomi's official mall. It was listed with the Mi 8 and both appear to share a similar design. Maybe the SE suffix could stand for Special Edition. If the company is mimicking Apple, then the device might have a smaller display similar to the iPhone SE.

For now, there is no further information about the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE. We need to wait for the company to unveil the device to know more details.