Samsung Galaxy S10 will have a 5G and a budget variant

Samsung is said to be following Apple's strategy of introducing three models of its Galaxy S10, and is looking to launch a 5G version in the US. The standard S10 is codenamed "Beyond," reported Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources. It will roughly be of the same size as this year 5.8-inch S9 model.

The smartphone will come equipped with a triple camera and selfie camera under the screen -- details that fall in line with rumors that we've come across recently. It will have an OLED with curved sides and rounded corners, virtually no bezels on the top and bottom of the phone, and a fingerprint sensor that will be placed underneath the display, according to Bloomberg.

Samsung seems to be matching Apple's iPhone XS Max and budget XR models by releasing a larger "Plus" version and a cheaper one that will come sans the dual-curve edge screen or a fingerprint sensor, the report states. It could also be Samsung's first to come without the headphone jack.

The company is in talks with Verizon to launch the flagship in the US with a 5G capable chipset, according to the report. The report also suggests that Samsung's foldable phone is codenamed "Winner," and claimed that the company is yet to pick between horizontal and vertical prototypes.

The device might not have the fingerprint sensor like the S10 but will flaunt an extra 4-inch screen on the outside that'll let users check messages and emails without unfolding it, according to Bloomberg.

Besides, Samsung has also filed for a patent, first spotted by LetsGoDigital, suggests that the company might be planning to adopt the notch with one of its smartphones.

The sketches shown in the application indicate Samsung's version of the notch would not be as intrusive as other cutouts used by other smartphone makers. Instead, the notch will only house a single front-facing camera. Other sensors would be placed on the top bezel, behind a series of holes that would also act as a loudspeaker.