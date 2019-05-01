Samsung Galaxy S10 variants and OnePlus 6/6T receives Microsoft phone screen-mirroring support News oi-Rohit Arora The support for new phones and Notifications feature is added in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build 18885 (20H1).

Microsoft's ambitious phone screen mirroring app has received a new update under the company's latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build 18885 (20H1). With the new update, Microsoft has added some of the most recent smartphones to the list of handsets that now support real-time screen mirroring on Windows 10 PCs. The new additions in the list are- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9.

Microsoft's blogs explain that the new preview allows you to:

• See incoming phone notifications in real-time

• View all of your phone notifications in one place

• Customize which notifications you want to receive

• Clear notifications individually or all at once

As per Microsoft, the feature will gradually roll out to Insiders on 19H1 builds. The tech giant also informed that it may take a few days for this feature to show up inside the Your Phone app. You can use the Your Phone app on any Windows 10 PC running Windows builds 1803 (RS4) or newer and most Android phones running Android version 7.0 or newer.

With the new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18885 (20H1), Microsoft also added support of 'Notifications' to Your Phone app.

The configuration requirement for Notifications feature is as follows:

1. Android devices version 7.0 and greater with at least 1GB of RAM.

2. Windows 10 PC running Windows builds 1803 (RS4) or newer.

3. Not supported on devices that have Notification Access disabled by work or other policy.

Microsoft has also listed some issues in its blog related to new updates. Microsoft's blog reads that some notifications may not appear automatically. Users should press refresh to see an updated list of notifications. Besides, Notification responses are not supported.

Notably, you need to install the Microsoft's Your Phone app on your Android phone to screen mirror in real-time on a Windows 10 machine. Post setup, you can have instant access to everything on your phone, right on your PC.

For instance, you can access phone's text messages on your PC and can also access all your images on Windows PC which are stored in your phone's gallery. Additionally, you can also sync files between your Android phone and Windows PC with the real-time screen mirroring app from Microsoft. Importantly, if you have joined the Microsoft Windows Insider program, you will have access to some extra features.