OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

From Star Wars to McLaren, interesting partnerships

There's something different about special edition phones. These products usually end up being collectibles and are taken with huge interest and excitement over their standard counterparts. Kudos to OnePlus team here as they have kept the trend going on since last few generations of OnePlus flagship phones. It all started with OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition phone followed by OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition and now McLaren edition for the OnePlus 6T.

A phone for die-hard McLaren fans

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition might not be the most unique looking flagship phone out there; however, it is still a one-of-its-kind product that will please McLaren fans around the globe. The special edition phone is an instant conversation starter, something I have experienced personally while using the handset. Smartphone enthusiasts and OnePlus fan-boys just couldn't stop themselves from asking questions and admiring the handset. Everyone wanted to experience the device in their own hands. A person in flight even offered his brand new Google Pixel 2 XL in exchange to the review unit I was carrying. Not kidding!

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

When compared with the standard OnePlus 6T, you will find some elemental design changes in the new McLaren edition. The form-factor, dimensions, and the overall weight are exactly the same but the rear panel on the new McLaren edition OnePlus 6T flaunts reflective orange stripes that give the phone its unique personality. OnePlus has used the signature McLaren color, Papaya Orange. The overall Orange-Black color scheme looks very subtle yet eye-catchy. These vibrant Orange stripes flow from the bottom and fade into Black towards the top, exactly at the point where you see the OnePlus logo.

Carbon-Fiber pattern embossed under the glass back



Then you will find the ‘McLaren logo' positioned at the bottom of the phone. The glass at the back panel houses a pattern underneath, which is fused inside the glass with some complex engineering processes. The striking pattern is based on McLaren's choice of carbon fiber material, which is said to be at the heart of all McLaren cars' manufacturing process since 1981. McLaren fans will instantly recognize it and they are the ones that would not think twice while buying this special edition OnePlus 6T.

User-Experience: Super responsive and easily runs every game in Google Play Store

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with this handset. It is super responsive and I never felt the need to kill a single active application in the background. As I have tested the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of OnePlus 6T, I must tell you that you will not experience any major difference in regular tasks. The 2GB RAM (over 8GB RAM variant) difference kicks in when you try to do everything extremely power intensive at once. For instance, the phone just doesn't slow down a bit even while playing graphically intensive games, shooting 4K videos at 60fps, editing photos and running more than 20 tabs in Google Chrome at the same time. There's simply no compromise in the hardware and software department. You get the best-in-class Snapdragon 845 CPU, 10GB RAM of course and the company's brilliantly optimized OxygenOS with the latest Android OS. It's a combination that will happily serve you for the next two years.

Warp Charge 30: Fast but not the fastest fast charging in town

In addition to a new paint job and extra 2GB RAM, OnePlus has also improved the charging speed for this special edition handset. OnePlus calls it Warp 30 and it is company's fastest charging tech ever that offers 50 percent extra power compared to OnePlus' Dash charging technology.

In the words of OnePlus, Warp 30 can give OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition a day's power in just 20 minutes. In our real-life tests, we found the charger refueling the 3,750 mAh battery from zero to 50 percent in about 25 minutes. The adaptor can charge the battery to up to 65% in about 30 minutes. This is fast but not as fast as OPPO's VOOC charging and Huawei's 40W charging adaptor. In fact, OnePlus's Warp 30 sits at number three spot in the race of Fast charging adaptors. As far as battery life is concerned, OnePlus 6T can last a day with moderate usage. If you can't stop streaming videos and playing games, the phone can only last for 16 to 18 hours on one full charge, which is pretty much at par with the competition.

Camera Performance

There's technically no change in the camera hardware for the special edition OnePlus 6T. The smartphone flaunts the same 20MP+16MP dual-lens camera setup at the rear and a 16MP front-facing shooter. The camera hardware is pretty capable to capture crisp and detailed shots in favorable and low-light conditions. Portrait image output is good outdoors but the bokeh effect and image quality takes a hit when you are shooting inside.

We have done a detailed review of OnePlus 6T's camera performance on our YouTube channel where you can evaluate the portrait camera performance, standard camera output, time-lapse video, 4K video and low-light camera output. Overall, we have experienced some significant bump in camera's performance with some recent OxygenOS updates.

What could have added more value?

I would have loved to see some additional benefits to buyers who would invest in the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. For instance, the company could have bundled the handset with a pair of headphones/earphones with McLaren branding or have simply added official IP rating for protection against water-dust. While these two things would have added some certain value to the overall package, the price would have increased even further.

Verdict

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is indeed a powerhouse of multitasking. It is a phone that just doesn't demand any caring and attention to manage RAM and memory. If you are a die-hard McLaren fan and just don't want to compromise on speed and performance (processing, multitasking, and gaming), don't think twice before buying this special edition OnePlus 6T. But if you are looking for the best value for money flagship phone, you must evaluate some important things.

What OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has to offer?

A new paint job, extra RAM, fast charging and some extra goodies in the package spiked the price to additional Rs. 6,000 when compared to the standard 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM OnePlus 6T variant. If you do the maths, the price hike is not very steep and actually justifies the overall package for an automotive special edition handset.

What competition has to offer?

At Rs. 52,000, you can consider a number of smartphones in the Indian market. You have the option to go for Samsung Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2 XL/ Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG G7+ ThinQ and other handsets priced around Rs. 52k price tag. These handsets are not special edition variants and come with 4 GB and 6GB RAM for multitasking, which is clearly lesser when compared to 10GB RAM on OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. You will also not find speedy Quick charging speeds.

However, you will experience better camera performance and will also get to see microSD card slot and 3.5 mm headphone jack (Galaxy S9+, Note 8 and LG G7+ ThinQ). Moreover, these handsets also offer official IP rating for water-dust resistance (some also offer Wireless charging) which can also be a major deciding factor while purchasing a flagship device. The final decision is entirely yours.