OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition launched for Rs. 44,999

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition has been launched in India alongside the regular variants. This limited edition model features a custom 3D carbon fiber textured back below the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer. There is an Avengers exclusive gold logo for the fans of the superhero team. This special edition model will be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It is priced at Rs. 44,999 and will be available from May 29 via Amazon.

The price difference between the regular variants and the special edition model is pretty prominent this time. Back in 2017, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition model was priced just Rs. 1,000 higher than the regular variant with the same configuration. This time, there appears to be a huge difference in the pricing.

The significant reason for the pricing difference could be due to the custom treatment, which makes the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition distinct. The limited edition model of the OnePlus 6 has a gold colored Alert Slider. Also, there is a special Iron Man protective case bundled in the box. And, the device comes with a random Avenger medal too.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition specifications

When it comes to the specifications, the limited edition model and the regular variant are identical. The device has a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device has a notch at the top of its display and a screen-to-body ratio of 84%.

Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The dual-camera modular at its rear comprises of a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX519 sensor, OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture. It has a 20MP secondary camera with Sony IMX376K sensor with a similar aperture. The selfie camera is a 16MP selfie with Sony IMX371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone can capture slow-mo videos at 480p fps and there is support for Face Unlock.

Connectivity wise, it has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at its rear and a 3300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge.