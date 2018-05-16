OnePlus 6 launched: Price, specs, features, sale, availability and more

Design and Display

The OnePlus 6 retains a simple design as the other devices from the company. There is a bezel-less design as seen on the OnePlus 5T. This time, they have opted for a glass build instead of metal as it is more beneficial. There will be a Mirror Black variant and a Midnight Black variant. The limited edition model will be available in Silk White. The Silk White variant will feel like ceramic as it has a Matte effect. It will be made available in the next three weeks. As the company's CEO confirmed it earlier, this smartphone features a display notch at the top center. There is a dual-camera setup at the left corner of the rear panel. And, a fingerprint sensor is positioned below the camera module.

The OnePlus flagship adorns a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. There is a notch at the top center of the screen resulting in an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Notably, this is the phone from the company sport the largest display but it is of the same size as the previous models. The company has managed to offer a large screen space with this device.

Hardware

The OnePlus 6 is touted to be the fastest flagship smartphone offering a fast and smooth experience. Under its hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at 2.8GHz. This processor is said to be 30% faster in terms of performance and 10% more power efficient. This processor is paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It will have 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage capacity. There is a 3300mAh battery with fast charging via Dash Charge. It can give a day's power in just 30 minutes of charging.

Camera

The device has a dual-camera module at its rear comprising a 16MP main sensor with an increased sensor size for better low-light performance. There is a secondary 20MP sensor too. The device will come with portrait mode. It will not take a longer time to process the images. The rear camera will have OIS and EIS too. There are portrait mode effects too.

An upcoming software update will enable the portrait mode even on the selfie camera. The company has added slow motion feature to the camera letting users choose a segment of the clip that has to be slowed down. There is also an inbuilt video editor.

Software and other features

The OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with OxygenOS 5.1. The device is one of the early adopters of Android P. The OxygenOS will offer a near stock Android-like experience. The Android P developer preview will be rolled out in a couple of days.

There is Face Unlock and it is touted to unlock the phone in 0.4 seconds. It is said that the developers at OnePlus have made around 200 optimizations to the OS to enhance the experience. It is possible by decreasing the app loading time and reducing the app overdraw reduction.

The fingerprint sensor at the rear is ever faster taking just 0.2 seconds. There are other aspects such as NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and more. There is a Gaming Mode as well in the smartphone. Notably, the gaming mode offers an improved performance than the yesteryear models. What's interesting is that the device has a 3.5mm audio jack too.

OnePlus 6 price and availability

The OnePlus 6 will be available starting from May 22 in Mirror Black and Midnight Black editions. The limited edition Silk White variant will be available from June 5. The device will be priced starting from $529 (approx. Rs. 35,800) for the base variant. The India price of the device will be revealed tomorrow as the launch is slated to happen at an event in Mumbai.