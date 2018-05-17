OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition leaked in renders

OnePlus finally took the wraps off its much-anticipated flagship -- the OnePlus 6. The company has also collaborated with Marvel for a limited edition phone. The company launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition last year. This time the company wants to attract the Marvel comics fans.

Now a new press render of the OnePlus 6 Avengers edition has surfaced online. The leaked image shows a OnePlus 6 with the Avengers logo and wallpaper. However, the users will get a gunmetal rim running along the edges of the phone. The rear panel flaunts checkered patterns making an array of diagonal lines. It has a dual camera setup placed vertically followed by the OnePlus branding.

There hasn't been much known about the release and availability of the device. That being said, the device is assumed to feature the same specs as the standard variant. It will also come with some extra Avengers-themed goodies and some tweaks in the UI of the phone.

This isn't the first time, we have seen reports surrounding the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6. Earlier, a video surfaced online that showed intercuts between the OnePlus and Avengers logo, and also showed the release date of the upcoming Avengers movie.

Earlier, there were reports that the Avengers-themed edition will be launched in the UK markets as well. The limited edition is said to pack an 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is expected to land sometime around the movie's release which is due for an April 27 release.

To recall, the company launched the OnePlus 6 at an event in London. The smartphone sports a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. There is a notch at the top center of the screen resulting in an aspect ratio of 19:9.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at 2.8GHz. This processor is said to be 30% faster in terms of performance and 10% more power efficient. This processor is paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It will have 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage capacity.