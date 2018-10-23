Oneplus partners with Reliance Digital to expand its offline presence

With an aim to expand its reach in India, Chinese smartphone maker Oneplus has joined hands with Reliance Digital a consumer electronics chain.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, "This partnership with Reliance Digital will equip OnePlus with a more robust physical presence, enabling the brand to cater to its increasing user base through multiple touchpoints across cities. The focus on curating only the best user experience by Reliance Digital resonates with that of OnePlus' user philosophy."

"The intensification of the brand's offline strategy is only to complement the existing online business model and create offline touchpoints for users to physically engage with the brand, better understand the product and for the brand to gain better visibility and trust among our offline audiences," he added.

As a part of this association, OnePlus and Reliance Digital will set up exclusive experience zones with live demo phones on display and customers will also be able to interact with the stores' well-trained staff about the device and address all product queries directly.

With this partnership, both OnePlus and Reliance Digital are creating more retail touch points for customers to experience and purchase OnePlus mobile phones across cities in India.

"Reliance Digital is pleased to announce their partnership with OnePlus. With the addition of OnePlus 6T to our portfolio we reiterate on our constant endeavor to provide customers with world-class retail experience while personalizing their technology needs," Brian Bade, CEO - Reliance Digital said.

Meanwhile, a report by research firm Counterpoint said that OnePlus 6 shipments in premium segment remained strong as it launched multiple offers during the quarter. This helped the brand to retain its number one spot in the premium smartphone market.