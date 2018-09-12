OnePlus 6T could be the next big thing that might happen to OnePlus

OnePlus 6T availability in North America (USA)

The OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone will be the first OnePlus smartphone to launch in North America with the carrier plan. 80% of the smartphones users in the US buys a new smartphone under carrier plan, so, OnePlus will be able to compete with other brands like Samsung, Apple, and LG by offering the OnePlus 6T under carrier plan.

The brand is already the number one premium smartphone brand in India (smartphones which cost more than Rs 30,000). So, the OnePlus 6T should maintain the same tempo by offering top of the line specification at a fraction of price compared to the competition.

OnePlus 6T in India

OnePlus 6T is expected to launch in India on the same day or the next day of the international launch. The affordable flagship smartphone territory in India is also getting crowded, as the smartphone makes like Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Asus have been launching products similar to the OnePlus's offering at a much lower price point. So, concerning pricing, OnePlus 6T has to be on point in India to compete against the rival brands.

So, the OnePlus 6T should cost as much as the OnePlus 6. Or, the smartphone might retail in India at an aggressive price tag, where the smartphone might cost less than the OnePlus 6 for the base variant.

OnePlus 6T specifications

As of now, it is confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will come with an OLED display (which is necessary for in-screen fingerprint sensor) with an in-screen fingerprint sensor similar to the Vivo V11 Pro.

The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (probably the 845) with at least 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to come with a triple camera setup, and the OnePlus 6T will be the first OnePlus smartphone to do so.