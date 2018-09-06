OnePlus 6T official render leaked: Water drop notch, triple camera setup and more

Premium design

According to the leaked render, the OnePlus 6T has a premium design, which is again similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 6 with added improvements. The OnePlus 6T has a water drop notch and a thinner bezel at the bottom of the smartphone. Considering this render, the OnePlus 6T will offer 90% or more screen to body ratio.

Triple camera setup

The Huawei P20 Pro is the first modern smartphone with a dual camera setup, and the OnePlus 6T is also going on the same lane. According to the render, the smartphone has a primary sensor with an f/1.5, secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a third sensor, which could be a wide angle lens or a telephoto lens. The primary sensor with an f/1.5 is expected to be the low light sensor and the second sensor with an f/2.4 aperture will be used to capture photos in well-lit condition. Do note that, the Galaxy S9 Plus and the Note9 does the same job with a single sensor with a variable aperture sensor.

In-Display fingerprint sensor

Just like the Vivo V11 Pro, which was recently launched in India, the OnePlus 6 T is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor to compete against the other flagship smartphones.

3.5 mm headphone jack

The OnePlus 6T still has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is an excellent thing for a flagship smartphone, as most of the flagship smartphones do not have one.

Conclusion

As of now, there is no information on either the pricing or the launch of the OnePlus 6T. Considering the launch date of the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6T is expected to launch in late November or early December 2018 and is expected to cost as same as the OnePlus 6T.