OnePlus 6T concept: In-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera and more

OnePlus 6, the current flagship smartphone was launched in May. It has become a successful one selling 1 million units in just 22 days of its launch. The device comes with impressive specifications and features to make it on par with the flagship models from other Android makers but it doesn't come up with much improvements to its predecessor - the OnePlus 5T.

This year, the smartphone industry has witnessed several new trends. Some notable smartphone trends are the pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, sliding camera design, high screen-to-body ratio, triple camera sensors and more. Sadly, the OnePlus 6 does not possess any of these current trends. Apparently, we can expect the company to come up with another flagship model later this year.

For those who are unaware, back in 2016 and 2017, the company announced two flagship models each year. The prime reason behind the launch of the second flagship device is to incorporate all the recent trends in the device and make it an upgrade to the existing device. Likewise, we can expect the OnePlus 6T to be launched with the recent trends in the industry.

Late last year, Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus clarified that they do not have any plans to come up with the OnePlus 6T. They might launch such a flagship device only if there are new technologies to be implemented. As the rival brands such as Oppo and Vivo have implemented the recent trends mentioned above, we expect the OnePlus 6T to be announced with these aspects for the brand to stay competitive.

This is what the YouTube channel Smartphone Addicted Geeks seem to believe as they have come up with a video showing the OnePlus 6T concepts and the expected features. Take a look at what to expect from the upcoming flagship killer from below.

Pop-up selfie camera The Vivo NEX series smartphones came with the pop-up selfie camera. This camera module is intended to pop up when the user opens the camera app and retract when the camera app is closed. This kind of selfie camera is expected to be seen on the upcoming OnePlus phone. Interestingly, the concept designer has imagined 16MP dual pop-up selfie cameras with Auto HDR and f/1.8 aperture. In-display fingerprint sensor The 6T is expected to feature a premium design with glass build on both sides. This is likely to be coupled with an in-display fingerprint as seen in a few Vivo smartphones. Such a sensor will double a part of the screen at the bottom as the fingerprint sensor. Triple cameras at the rear The Huawei P20 Pro launched in April has a triple-camera setup at its rear. Likewise, the OnePlus 6T has been envisioned to feature a triple-camera setup with 16MP, 20MP and 8MP sensors at its rear. This camera module is said to be accompanied by f/1.7 aperture, dual LED flash and OIS. Improved Dash Charge The Dash Charge fast charging feature is good but it hasn't received much improvement over the years. This time, we can expect the same to receive significant improvements. OnePlus 6T concept Watch the OnePlus 6T concept video from here.