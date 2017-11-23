OnePlus 6T might not be launched next year, confirms Carl Pei

Recently, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 5 released in June will be discontinued soon as its improved edition, the OnePlus 5T is now official. Given that the company has been launching 'T' branded variants of its flagship smartphones since the last year, some might believe that they will come up with one such variant next year too.

Clearing these speculations, Carl Pei, the OnePlus co-founder, revealed that they do not have any plans regarding the OnePlus 6T launch for now. According to the OnePlus forums, Pei added that they might launch a T branded flagship smartphone if there is enough new technology for the company to come up with one such device. This leaves us with the impression that the T device is not going to be a long-term product strategy of OnePlus and we cannot expect these devices to be launched every year.

This year, it made sense for OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 5T within a few months of the OnePlus 5 launch as the former comes with a full-screen design with the 18:9 aspect ratio that has become mainstream this year. Other smartphone brands launched their flagship models with full-screen design since the advent of this year and OnePlus 5 came with a usual design. Eventually, OnePlus had to introduce the OnePlus 5T with the trending full-screen design language and a few other improvements such as Face Unlock feature and dual rear cameras.

Likewise, in the last year, the company launched the OnePlus 3T with the improved Snapdragon 821 SoC while the OnePlus 3 used the Snapdragon 820 SoC.

Talking about the upcoming models, we have already come across speculations that the OnePlus 6 might be launched with a full-screen design as on the OnePlus 5T and use the Snapdragon 845 chipset. The device is believed to be launched with a dual camera setup as well.