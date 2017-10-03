OnePlus 6 with 6-inch display to arrive early in 2018; OnePlus 5T gets canceled

Back in late 2016, OnePlus released the OnePlus 3T as an upgraded variant of the flagship model OnePlus 3 that was launched in June. Following the same, there were rumors that the company might announce the OnePlus 5T by the end of 2017 as a follow-up to the existing flagship OnePlus 5.

From the fresh information that has come from AndroidMarvel, there will be no OnePlus 5T this year. The company is speculated to unveil the OnePlus 6 as the successor to the OnePlus 5 in early 2018. As of now, there is no specific reason behind this claim that the next flagship from the company will be launched earlier than its schedule in the next year.

While all the OnePlus flagships have 5.5-inch screens, the OnePlus 6 is believed to feature a 6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The tall display is said to arrive with support for QHD+ resolution carrying 2880 x 1440 pixels. This makes us come to a conclusion that the OnePlus 6 might feature a bezel-less design as the flagship smartphones those were launched this year.

Having said that, the larger and taller display might leave no space for the fingerprint sensor at the front. Eventually, it might result in the removal of the physical home button at the front. And, we can expect the fingerprint sensor to be moved to the rear of the device.

The OnePlus 6 is speculated to equip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC as the other upcoming Android flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S9, LG G7, and Xiaomi Mi 7. The smartphone is expected to be launched in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The smartphone might not have a microSD card slot as its predecessors.

When it comes to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC, there were claims that this chipset might be launched by the latter half of the year but those were rubbished off by the chip maker. Earlier this month, Qualcomm revealed that the Snapdragon 836 SoC does not exist. Apparently, it is unlikely for OnePlus 5T to be launched this year.