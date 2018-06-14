OnePlus 6 global sales surpass 1 million in just 22 days

OnePlus has announced that its latest flagship smartphone has surpassed the 1 million sales milestone globally. This sales record has been achieved in just 22 days of its announcement. This way, the OnePlus 6 (review) carries the credits of being the first fastest selling smartphone from the company till date. Notably, the yesteryear models such as OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T reached the 1 million sales mark within three months of their unveiling.

The company has announced that their 'one flagship a year' strategy has let them create superior products offering a premium user experience. The other aspect that helped them be successful is the long-term partnership with Qualcomm, Amazon and a few carriers such as O2.

To mark the achievement of crossing 1 million units of sale, OnePlus has come up with a 'Community Celebration Season', which will rollout exciting offers for 12 days. The offers will be available from June 15 to June 26. It is hosted as a sign of gratitude to the user community that brought in a massive success to the company.

OnePlus 6 offers

As a part of the Community Celebration Season, buyers of the smartphone will get the following offers:

Rs. 2,000 cashback on using Citibank debit or credit cards for the purchase of the smartphone. Also, there will be no cost EMI payment options on using popular bank cards for three months.

Buyers of OnePlus 6 will get Rs. 1,500 discount on exchanging old phones from the company. If they exchange any other device, they are entitled to get Rs. 1,000 discount.

The Amazon India referral program will let customers receive 3 months of extended warranty on referring a friend.

Two lucky buyers can win a OnePlus 6 every day on purchasing it via online or offline.

Besides these prizes, OnePlus will also offer free upgrades of software flashing and diagnosis. This is free from the labor charges. Also, there will be 10% additional discount on the components.

Given that the smartphone is an affordable flagship smartphone with high-end features and specifications, it is impressive to see that it has achieved a good global sales in just 22 days. This isn't surprising as the company is committed to rollout latest OS update, the best user experience and more at just a fraction of the pricing of the expensive flagships in the market.