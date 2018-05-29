OnePlus 6 is the highest-selling smartphone, claims Amazon India

OnePlus 6 was unveiled on May 16 in London and launched in India on May 17. The smartphone went on sale in the country on May 21 for the Amazon Prime members. The e-commerce portal says that the smartphone grabbed traction during the early access sale. It says that the device received a strong demand among the Prime membership holders.

To be specific, Amazon India says that the OnePlus 6 recorded nearly 3 million pre-launch 'Notify Me' registrations even before its announcement on May 16. OnePlus had claimed that the latest flagship smartphone witnessed Rs. 100 crore sales during the early preview sale on Amazon India.

It is claimed to have clearly surpassed the sales record of the OnePlus 5T back in late 2017. The OnePlus 6 has defeated the sales of the 5T's first-day sales record in just 10 minutes. The retailer has confirmed that the device witnessed a 3x higher sales than that of the 5T in four days. It is now touted to be the most successful OnePlus smartphone till date.

OnePlus and Amazon share a very successful partnership. This is the eighth time that the two companies have joined hands to launch the device. Both the companies have been sticking on to their partnership from 2014 for exclusive selling of the OnePlus devices.

Notably, a few days before the announcement of the smartphone, the online retailer conducted a sale to offer e-Gift card vouchers worth Rs. 1,000 to let the early bird buyers avail cashback. Also, there are attractive bank and partner offers on the OnePlus 6. Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the smartphone.

OnePlus 6 specifications

OnePlus 6 is fitted with a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space, which cannot be expanded further.

There is a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. There are camera features such as OIS and EIS as well. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor and is housed inside the notch on top of the display. The device was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with OxygenOS. It has received a slew of updates in the past few days taking it to Android P Beta and bringing in many other features and improvements.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model will go on sale for the first time at 12 PM today on Amazon India. This special edition model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It carries a price tag of Rs. 44,999.

We believe that the OnePlus 6 became the highest-selling smartphone due to its pricing strategy. When the other premium flagship models are priced expensive, this one comes with a pricing of Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 39,999 making it affordable for those seeking a premium smartphone.