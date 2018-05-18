OnePlus 6 to be available on Amazon on 21st May: Here are its competitors

OnePlus 6 has been launched in India. The smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. It is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. And, will be priced at Rs. 39,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model has been launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 44,999. The smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon India and will go on sale from May 21.

Having said these details, it is definitely a flagship killer, which bundles the high-end features and specifications at an affordable pricing.

While many other devices with similar specifications are priced at the higher end of the scale, the OnePlus phones have always been affordable with a practical pricing. Today, we have come up with the competitors of the OnePlus 6. Take a look at the list from below.