OnePlus 6 to be available on Amazon on 21st May: Here are its competitors

Related Articles
- How to get Android P Beta on OnePlus 6
- OnePlus 6 First Impressions: Flagship but not the flagship killer
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones launched in India for Rs 3999
- OnePlus 6 put through series of stringent tests: Will it survive?
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition launched for Rs. 44,999
- OnePlus 6 India launch: Here are some of the best deals you can get
OnePlus 6 has been launched in India. The smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. It is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. And, will be priced at Rs. 39,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.
SEE ALSO: OnePlus 6 Vs iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and more
The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model has been launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 44,999. The smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon India and will go on sale from May 21.
SEE ALSO: OnePlus 6 Vs Honor 10: The affordable flagships
Having said these details, it is definitely a flagship killer, which bundles the high-end features and specifications at an affordable pricing.
SEE ALSO: OnePlus 6 First Impressions: Flagship but not the flagship killer
While many other devices with similar specifications are priced at the higher end of the scale, the OnePlus phones have always been affordable with a practical pricing. Today, we have come up with the competitors of the OnePlus 6. Take a look at the list from below.
Realme 1
Best Price of Realme 1
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Honor 10
Best Price of Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Best Price of Moto Z2 Force
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Honor V10 (View 10)
Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Oppo F5 64GB
Best Price of Oppo F5 64GB
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Infinix Zero 5 Pro
Best Price of Infinix Zero 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.98 Inch FHD 2.5D Curved Glass Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P25 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP+13MP Dual Rear Cameras With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- 4350 Battery
Infinix Zero 5
Best Price of Infinix Zero 5
Key Specs
- 5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 13MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM
Best Price of Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Best Price of Coolpad Cool Play 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Best Price of Coolpad Cool Play 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
Honor 8 Pro
Best Price of Honor 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging