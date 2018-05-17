OnePlus 6 Vs Honor 10: The affordable flagships

The OnePlus 6 is finally official. In terms of pricing, there is a bit of a hike, but still the smartphone retail in Europe under 600 Euros price mark. Until last year, there was no smartphone to compete against the likes of the OnePlus smartphones. However, the picture has changed when Honor (a Huawei smartphone brand) launched the Honor View 10 to compete against the OnePlus 5T and now the company has launched the Honor 10 to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6.

Design

The OnePlus 6 and the Honor 10 boasts an all-glass design, with a metal mid-frame for structural rigidity. The OnePlus 6 uses the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the sides and the Honor 10 uses a standard tempered glass. Both smartphones have dual camera setup and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Honor 10 has a forward facing fingerprint sensor based on the Qualcomm ultrasonic technology, whereas the OnePlus 6 has a standard fingerprint sensor, which is located on the back of the smartphone, below the dual camera setup.

Specifications

The Honor 10 has a 5.84 inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, whereas the OnePlus 6 has a slightly large 6.28 inch FHD+ OLED display. Both phones have a notch on the top of the display, which houses an earpiece, front-facing camera, and a couple of sensors. Under the hood, the OnePlus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset, whereas the Honor 10 is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset, which also powers the Honor View 10. The Honor 10 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, whereas the OnePlus 6 offers 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB storage. None of these phones supports memory expansion but offers a dual SIM card slot, with dual VoLte support.

Cameras

The Honor 10 and the OnePlus 6 has a dual camera setup with a different implementation. The OnePlus 6 has a 16 MP + 20 MP dual camera setup with an f/1.7 aperture on both the lenses along with OIS and EIS for stabilisation. Similarly, the Honor 10 has a 16 MP RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 24 MP secondary monochrome sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. For the selfie game, the Honor 10 offers a 24 MP selfie shooter, whereas the OnePlus 6 has a 16 MP selfie shooter, where both cameras are capable of recording native 1080p videos at 30fps. This doesn't end here, these front-facing cameras can also unlock these smartphones using facial recognition under a second.

Battery and software

The Honor 10 has a 3400 mAh sealed battery with fast charging via USB type C port (5V & 4.5A), whereas the OnePlus 6 has a slightly smaller 3330 mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support (5V & 4.5 A). These smartphones run on the Android 8 Oreo OS, the OnePlus 6 has a more stock-like UI, whereas the Honor 10 has a custom iOS like EMUI 8.1 skin on the top.