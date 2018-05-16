OnePlus 6 global launch live updates: Specifications, pricing, and variants

Finally, it's time when OnePlus takes the wraps off its highly-anticipated flagship -- the OnePlus 6. The smartphone has been in the center of entire buzz for quite some time now. As the launch date was inching closer, the leaks and half-baked reports started pouring in at an alarming rate. Though the smartphone has been leaked in every possible way, all rumors and doubts regarding will be put to rest when the OnePlus CEO takes the center stage to showcase the device.

The smartphone is expected to carry the same responsibility of being the "flagship killer" as its precursors. It will be interesting to see whether the smartphone stands tall among the much crowded and highly competitive market. The previous generation smartphones have witnessed huge success and the OnePlus 6 seems to be no different. The device has already seen unprecedented interest on Amazon.in with 'Notify Me' registrations already bypassing the 1 million customer interest mark.

This is the fastest ever that registrations have hit the 1 million mark for a OnePlus device. This is indicative of the high level of anticipation that has followed the OnePlus 6 launch since the announcement of the new flagship making it OnePlus' most awaited smartphone yet.

So far the device has been rumored to sport a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,280×1,080 pixel resolution. On the photography front, the smartphone will boast the same vertically housed dual camera setup comprising of a 20MP and 16MP sensor, but there's no word on the front camera of the phone. A 3450mAh battery will fuel the device and will support company's Dash fast charging functionality.

The device is also going to sport the controversial iPhone X-like notch. OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei posted a picture of the notch with its exact dimensions. He also stated that the notch falls somewhere between iPhone X's and Essential Phone's notch. The OnePlus 6 notch will house a selfie camera alongside the ambient light sensor, earpiece, and a notification LED. The only thing missing here is the FaceID tech that makes the iPhone X notch a tad bigger.

If you are someone who's interested in the upcoming smartphone, stay tuned!

OnePlus 6 Launch: Live Update

