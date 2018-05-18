How to get Android P Beta on OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 is the company's big flagship for this year. The device has been launched in India and is all set to go on sale from May 21 exclusively via Amazon. Earlier this month, at the Google I/O 2018, the Android P was announced. Following the same, several companies confirmed that they will roll out the update to some of their smartphones.

One of them is OnePlus and it was confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will get the Android P Beta update soon after its launch. Given that the device has been launched in India, the company has opened the Android P Beta update for download. Notably, this is the Android P Developer Preview 2 and is prone to have bugs.

On its official forum, OnePlus has posted a set of instructions for the users interested in installing the Android P Beta update on their smartphone. The company notes that the update will provide access to some latest Android features and apps to the users.

This update is meant for the developers and early adopters. The company warns that users with no or little experience in flashing ROMs or software development have to proceed at their own risk. It is important to backup the data before installing the Android P beta update.

How to install Android P Beta on OnePlus 6

Follow these instructions to download the latest ROM update.

Open OnePlus website from your OnePlus 6 and go to the Android P beta page.

Hit the Download Now button.

Go to Settings → System Updates.

Tap the icon at the top right corner.

Now tap on local upgrade → installation package → immediately upgrade.

On completing these steps, your phone will go to the Recovery Mode. Over here, you need to follow the steps given here.

Hold the power button and tap on shut down to turn off the OnePlus 6.

Now, hold the power and volume down buttons simultaneously to enter the Recovery Mode.

Choose Wipe data/factory reset option.

Press power and choose yes to confirm your choice.

Choose Reboot system now.

The Android P Beta file will be downloaded on your smartphone. And, it will run the new software in a few minutes. However, you need to keep the potential bugs of running the beta update in mind.

Android P beta bugs

VoLTE fails to work

Bluetooth connectivity will have compatibility issues

Wi-Fi SoftAP device manager will fail work

Unstable slow motion mode in the camera

Widevine L1 will be non-functional

Face Unlock will fail to work

New features of Android P Beta

Though there will be bugs, the OnePlus 6 Android P Beta update will bring new features such as improved notification panel, multi-camera support, new security features, design changes and more.