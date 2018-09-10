OnePlus 6T with in-screen fingerprint sensor to be launched on October 17

OnePlus 6 is four months old and we know that the company is prepping to launch a new smartphone called OnePlus 6T. Being an incremental update to the existing flagship killer, the upcoming device is said to implement the recent trends in the industry. While we have already come across many rumors and leaks regarding the device, now a sort of an official confirmation has emerged.

Well, the OnePlus 6T will arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor, claims a CNET report citing an email sent by OnePlus. This technology is currently used by a few Vivo smartphones such as Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo X21, Vivo NEX, Oppo F9 Pro and more. However, it will be the first time that a OnePlus smartphone is using this technology.

In-display fingerprint sensor

The report goes on stating that this new feature will be branded as Screen Unlock. It is said to be streamlined with the phone's design. It will save users from taking an extra step of picking their device to unlock it.

The report further confirms that the design of the upcoming smartphone could be tweaked a little as compared to the OnePlus 6 because of the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 6T is said to be relatively thicker by 0.45 mm and the innards are likely to be rearranged. And, there will be a more unibody look without a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear.

OnePlus 6T retail box leaks

The alleged OnePlus 6T retail box had emerged online a few days back showing us a glance at the design of the smartphone. Going by the same, the device is expected to flaunt a waterdrop notch design that is one of the recent smartphone trends. Also, it is seen to flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen.

Alleged launch date and pricing

In addition to this, a teaser image that has been leaked by the report hints at an October 17 launch date of the smartphone. An earlier report suggested that the smartphone could be launched in October via the US carrier T-Mobile. This adds more authenticity to the October 17 launch date but the same is yet to be confirmed.

Also, earlier reports have tipped that the device could be priced around $550 (approx. Rs. 40,000) and feature a triple-lens camera module at its rear.