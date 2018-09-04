Alleged OnePlus 6T retail box tips at in-display fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch

OnePlus 6 is going to turn four months old now. So soon, we are expecting its sequel to be unveiled in the coming months. Lately, we have been coming across several clues suggesting that the launch of this device is nearing. Now there is further confirmation regarding the same, thanks to leaked photos of the alleged OnePlus 6T retail box.

A Weibo post via Slashleaks shows a set of photos of the alleged retail package of the OnePlus 6T. These leaked images reveal some of the key features of the smartphone. And, we have already come across these in the form of speculations and concept renders.

In-display fingerprint sensor

One of these images stands by the previous reports speculating that the device might feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The image shows the packaging hinting at this feature. And, it won't be surprising to see this feature on the upcoming flagship as Oppo and Vivo have come up with such devices already.

New notch design

The same image that reveals the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor also shows that there will be a new notch design. While the OnePlus 6 comes with a wide notch, the 6T is believed to feature a relatively smaller waterdrop design. We have already seen a few smartphones with a similar notch design such as the Oppo F9 Pro and the upcoming Vivo V11 Pro. This small notch will house the selfie camera sensor and will conceal the sensors and earpiece underneath.

Other OnePlus 6T details

The leaked retail box photos show that the smartphone will be launched with the caption 'Unlock the speed'. And, the overall outline of the smartphone looks like it will be shorter than its predecessor.

Though the above-mentioned features are tipped by these leaked photos, we cannot expect this to be the final design. This could be the early design of the smartphone and there are chances for the same to be changed at any time before the final announcement. But if the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch display, then it could be a major step taken by the company as these are the modern smartphone features.