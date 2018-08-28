ENGLISH

OnePlus 6T likely to arrive with Oppo R17 Pro features

OnePlus 6T could be an advanced one from the company.

    Lately, Oppo came up with two new smartphones - R17 and R17 Pro. These smartphones came with a new waterdrop design with a small notch on top and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Also, the Pro variant of the Oppo smartphone has an advanced camera featuring a triple-camera module with 3D ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensing technology. And, of course, there is Super VOOC fast charging seen on the Find X.

    OnePlus 6T likely to arrive with Oppo R17 Pro features

    It is known that OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo belong to the same company - BBK Electronics based in China. Belonging to the same parent firm, it shouldn't be a surprise to see the upcoming OnePlus flagship to arrive with similar features. And, that is what the fresh reports from China seem to suggest.

    A recent report by PhoneArena suggests that the OnePlus 6T that received the EEC certification in Russia lately will arrive with advanced features. Notably, these features include 3D sensing technology, in-display fingerprint and ultra-fast charging. If this happens, then the OnePlus 6T could be a global variant of the R17 Pro, which is limited to the Chinese market.

    Triple rear cameras

    The smartphone features a triple-camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.5 to f/2.4 variable aperture, a 20MP secondary sensor and a 3D ToF sensing technology. This technique is quite different from the 3D structured light module for facial recognition on Oppo Find X and Apple iPhone X. The 3D ToF camera is touted to be used for AR and gesture recognition. Going by the report, the Chinese tipsters suggest a similar 3D ToF sensing technology to be implemented by the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

    What to expect from OnePlus 6T?

    Ongoing reports suggest that the 6T might arrive with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch design and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is believed to be the first device from the company to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Super VOOC charging is touted to offer 50W fast charging that powers the battery up to 40% in just 10 minutes.

    We already know that the device could be launched by T-Mobile in the US for a pricing of about $550 (approx. Rs. 38,500). While a launch date is not known, it is expected to arrive sometime by the end of this year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 7:34 [IST]
