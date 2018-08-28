OnePlus 6T likely to arrive with Oppo R17 Pro features

Lately, Oppo came up with two new smartphones - R17 and R17 Pro. These smartphones came with a new waterdrop design with a small notch on top and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Also, the Pro variant of the Oppo smartphone has an advanced camera featuring a triple-camera module with 3D ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensing technology. And, of course, there is Super VOOC fast charging seen on the Find X.

It is known that OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo belong to the same company - BBK Electronics based in China. Belonging to the same parent firm, it shouldn't be a surprise to see the upcoming OnePlus flagship to arrive with similar features. And, that is what the fresh reports from China seem to suggest.

A recent report by PhoneArena suggests that the OnePlus 6T that received the EEC certification in Russia lately will arrive with advanced features. Notably, these features include 3D sensing technology, in-display fingerprint and ultra-fast charging. If this happens, then the OnePlus 6T could be a global variant of the R17 Pro, which is limited to the Chinese market.

Triple rear cameras

The smartphone features a triple-camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.5 to f/2.4 variable aperture, a 20MP secondary sensor and a 3D ToF sensing technology. This technique is quite different from the 3D structured light module for facial recognition on Oppo Find X and Apple iPhone X. The 3D ToF camera is touted to be used for AR and gesture recognition. Going by the report, the Chinese tipsters suggest a similar 3D ToF sensing technology to be implemented by the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

What to expect from OnePlus 6T?

Ongoing reports suggest that the 6T might arrive with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch design and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is believed to be the first device from the company to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Super VOOC charging is touted to offer 50W fast charging that powers the battery up to 40% in just 10 minutes.

We already know that the device could be launched by T-Mobile in the US for a pricing of about $550 (approx. Rs. 38,500). While a launch date is not known, it is expected to arrive sometime by the end of this year.