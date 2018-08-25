OnePlus 6T clears Russian certification

Rumors regarding the OnePlus 6T have started hitting the headlines for quite some time. Back in the last week, there were claims that this smartphone will be launched via T-Mobile in the US. Now, a sort of an official confirmation of its existence has emerged online in the form of a certification site listing. Notably, this is the first time the device has been certified increasing the chances of its launch later this year.

According to a report by PhoneCorridor, OnePlus 6T has received the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) certification recently. Besides the fact that the smartphone received the certification, there is no word regarding the specifications or other details.

Alleged OnePlus 6T price

Based on the earlier report, T-Mobile, the US carrier could sell the 6T for $550 (approx. 39,000) outright. But there is no clarity regarding the storage variant that will carry this price tag. An October launch is likely but an official confirmation is awaited.

Rumored specs to expect

If the company follows the previous launch pattern, there are increased chances for this smartphone to have a similar hardware as its predecessor - a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM. It makes sense as the company's second flagship usually borrows many specifications from the previous generation model. This happened with the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3T as well.

Going by the same, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 6T sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a dual-camera module at its rear with two 12MP sensors and a 25MP selfie camera. Notably, the recently launched Oppo R17 Pro comes with exactly similar specifications. The device uses a Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC.

We have already come across several rumors and leaks regarding the OnePlus 6T. Several concept designers have imagined the device to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a pop-up selfie camera and more. If these features are seen, then the device could be a rival to the innovative Oppo Find X and Vivo NEX smartphones. And, there are increased chances for its pricing to go up. Having said that, an official confirmation from the Chinese manufacturer is needed to get more clarity regarding the 6T.