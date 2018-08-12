ENGLISH

OnePlus 6T concept shows narrow notch, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

So, the OnePlus 6T could be official soon!

    OnePlus 6 is almost three months old and the rumors regarding its sequel are rife. Given that there are many new smartphone trends that aren't seen on the current flagship killer, it makes sense for the company to come up with the second flagship model for the year. Moreover, this isn't new as OnePlus has been launching two flagships in a year for the past two years.

    OnePlus 6T concept shows interesting features

    A few days back, the existence of the OnePlus 6T was confirmed by the OnePlus forum moderator. This confirmation came in the form of the moderator's response to a query posted by a member. In the response, the moderator revealed that the 6T could be launched in the coming months.

    Earlier, the company's co-founder Carl Pei clarified that they will unveil the 6T if there are enough new technologies to be implemented. As there are many new technologies and emerging trends, we can expect the next OnePlus flagship to feature these aspects.

    Having said all these, let's take a look at the new set of concept renders created by Waqar Khan. The concept shows interesting features such as a smaller notch and triple-rear camera setup. Let's take a look at the concepts of the OnePlus 6T from below.

    Narrow display notch

    The first thing that we notice about the OnePlus 6T concept is the narrow notch at the front. The notch appears to be a small one housing only the selfie camera. This is something that we have already seen on the Essential Phone and now the upcoming Oppo smartphones are said to feature a similar notch called the waterdrop notch.

    In-display fingerprint sensor

    The 6T is expected to feature a premium design with glass build on both sides. This is likely to be coupled with an in-display fingerprint as seen in a few Vivo smartphones. Such a sensor will double a part of the screen at the bottom as the fingerprint sensor.

    Triple rear cameras

    The Huawei P20 Pro launched in April has a triple-camera setup at its rear. Likewise, the OnePlus 6T has been envisioned to feature a triple-camera setup. While the concept doesn't reveal the resolution and features of the three camera sensors, we can expect these to be monochrome, color and telephone sensors with at least one having a wide-angle lens.

    Glossy glass and metal design

    As mentioned above, the 6T appears to have a premium design in this concept video. It is seen to flaunt a glass and metal design with a glossy back. The concept designer has envisioned it in a vibrant Red, Black and White color variants.

    Watch the concept video

    Watch the OnePlus 6T concept video from here.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 12, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
