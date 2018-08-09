OnePlus 6T to be launched in the coming months, confirms forum moderator

For the past two years, OnePlus has been launching two flagship smartphones in a year. The OnePlus 3 got the 3T as a follow-up and the OnePlus 5 got the 5T. The major reason for the successors to be launched in a few months is to implement recent trends in the industry with the latest offerings without a lot of changes in the specifications.

Likewise, ever since the launch of the OnePlus 6 in May this year, the company is speculated to launch its sequel - the OnePlus 6T by the end of this year. Though the company is yet to reveal an official confirmation about the next-generation model, the rumor mills indicate that the device will be launched in the coming months.

OnePlus 6T confirmed!

Now, a report by Piunikaweb, the existence of OnePlus 6T has been confirmed by the Assistant Head of the OnePlus forum moderator. A user has taken to the forum to ask if he should wait for the OnePlus 6T if he plans to buy the OnePlus 6. The moderator's report to the query reads, "If you want to wait for 6T please do so as it will be out in coming months. When we need to wait for the official announcement".

6T might help the competition

Late last year, Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus came up with a clarification that they might not come up with the 6T this year until there are new technologies to be implemented. Given that the rival brands such as Vivo and Oppo have come up with innovative offerings such as the Find X and Vivo NEX featuring pop-up and sliding selfie cameras, we can expect the 6T to be an innovative new kid on the block. It can help the company pose a stiff challenge to its rivals.

What features to expect

We have already come across some concepts of the OnePlus 6T showing innovative features. Some new features suggested by the concept designers based on the recent trends include a pop-up selfie camera, a premium glass build on both sides, an in-display fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen, a triple-camera setup at the rear and improved Dash Charge.