OnePlus announces its first Indian R&D facility in Hyderabad

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that it is planning to open its first Research and Development centre in India. The company has seen a decent growth in the Indian smartphone market. OnePlus is inching towards premium segment pricing with the launch of it every flagship smartphone.

The Research and Development centre will be located in the city of Hyderabad. This R&D centre will play an important role in the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning software for OnePlus smartphones and products. India has become one of the biggest markets for OnePlus and the company has done a great business in the last few years in India.

"In three years, we plan to grow the new R&D centre in Hyderabad into our biggest globally. We plan to re-focus our R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India for the global product, especially on the software side with a special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning," Pete Lau, OnePlus Founder and CEO.

The company has chosen Hyderabad for the first R&D centre because of its talent pool especially in the area of emerging technologies. Moreover, Hyderabad also one of the fastest growing markets in India. OnePlus is also planning to open a OnePlus Experience Store in the city. The Experience store will be open with Exclusive Service Centre too.

As per IDC report, OnePlus held 40 per cent share in the Indian market for Q2 2018. These numbers outperform major premium brands like Apple and Samsung, who established a share of 15% and 34% respectively. The company is also planning to launch a new McLaren Special Edition for the newly launched OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be launch in India on December 11 at an event in Mumbai. The OnePlus 6T "McLaren Edition" will be the first OnePlus smartphone to launch in India with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage.