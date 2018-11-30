OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10 GB RAM might cost whopping Rs 50,000

OnePlus started to launch special edition smartphones with the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, and in early 2018, the company launched the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition. And now, the company has collaborated with a car brand McLaren to launch the OnePlus 6T with McLaren Edition.

What is OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition?

The company is teasing the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with a new hashtag "Salute to Speed," which hints towards that fact that the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T will be faster than the standard OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be unveiled in India on the 11th of December in Mumbai. The OnePlus 6T "McLaren Edition" will be the first OnePlus smartphone to launch in India with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Since even I don’t know confirmed pricing as of now, my guess (I mean not exactly but sill) will be around 50,000 — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) November 29, 2018

With the "McLaren Edition, the company will also increase the price of the smartphone, as it comes with a new design with 10 GB of RAM. According to Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is expected to cost Rs 50,000 or Rs 49,999, which makes it the most expensive smartphone from OnePlus. OnePlus is already charging Rs 44,999 for the OnePlus 6T with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and the company will charge Rs 5,000 more for the additional 2 GB of RAM.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

Just like the Avengers Edition and Star Wars Edition, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will come with a McLaren logo on the back. Just like the standard OnePlus 6T, the McLaren Edition will have an in-display fingerprint sensor with a 6.3-inch display, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC will power the smartphone with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage with dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The smartphone will feature a 3700 mAh battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C port. Just like the original OnePlus 6T, the McLaren Edition will miss out on the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.