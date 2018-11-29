ENGLISH

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to arrive with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to feature a large chunk of RAM.

    By now, it is known that OnePlus is all set to unveil a new special edition variant of its current flagship smartphone called OnePlus 6T McLaren. The company has already been teasing the same and has slated the global unveiling on December 11 and India launch for December 12. Now, there is interesting information regarding this device.

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to arrive with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage

     

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is being teased with the 'Salute to Speed' caption. And, there were speculations that this device will arrive in the high-end configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Now, a report by MySmartPrice claims that the device could feature a whopping 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launch date

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is a result of the company's partnership with automotive maker McLaren. The speedy and powerful performance of the device will be due to the collaboration with the company. The global launch of this device is slated for December 11 at an event in Woking, London. Followed by the same, the launch will happen in Mumbai, India on December 12.

    10GB RAM likely

    OnePlus has been gearing up to intensify the competition against other flagship smartphones by bringing in capable offerings. Late last month, the company announced the 6T with highlighted features such as Night Scape Mode, 8GB RAM, SD845 SoC and more. While the device competes against rivals with all these aspects, it looks like the company is going to bring in more with the upcoming launch.

    With 10GB RAM and 256GB storage space, this smartphone will be one of the first smartphones to have such a huge chunk of RAM. However, we cannot be certain until there is an official confirmation from the company. If this happens to be true, then the differentiating factor with the standard variants of the 6T will be the design and the presence of 10GB of RAM.

     

    Expected price in India

    As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of this smartphone. But we can expect it to be the most expensive device from the company. Notably, the top-end variant of the 6T with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 45,999. And, in future, we can expect regular variants of the device to be launched with 10GB RAM.

    Read More About: oneplus oneplus 6t news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
