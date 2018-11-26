Buy OnePlus 6T with Rs. 1,500 cashback until December 10: Here’s how you can avail the discount

OnePlus 6T, the current generation flagship smartphone from the company was launched on October 30 and went on from November 1. Well, the device comes in three variants and is priced between Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 45,999. As it is a mid-cycle refresh, it doesn't bring in many changes. It retains most features of the OnePlus 6 and comes with only minor changes in order to make it an upgraded model.

As usual, this one is exclusive to Amazon India and comes with a few Amazon related offers and partner discounts. Now, if you are planning to buy the 6T, then you can avail a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on using a Citibank card for the purchase. This offer is only available until December 10.

How to buy OnePlus 6T at Rs. 1,500 discount

To avail the Rs. 1,500 cashback discount on purchasing the OnePlus 6T, you need to use a Citibank credit or debit card, which is issued in the country itself. Notably, this limited period discount is applicable on purchases made via Amazon India (both website and app), OnePlus official online store and OnePlus Experience store.

The OnePlus 6T Citibank offer is applicable from November 23 to December 10. You can get this discount on purchasing for a minimum of Rs. 22,000 in a single transaction or on EMI. Unlike many other offers, Citibank card users can avail this Rs. 1,500 cashback on the 6T once on each channel, so each customer can get Rs. 4,500 cashback on the whole. And, the cashback will be credited by March 10, 2019.

Other offers on OnePlus 6T

At the time of its launch in the country, the company announced a few launch offers. The 6T buyers will get Rs. 5.400 worth benefits in the form of vouchers and up to an additional 3TB of Jio 4G data. Also, there is 6% discount on Kindle eBooks with a maximum of Rs. 500. There is an additional accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs. 2000 for free on opening a Kotak 811 account. Also, buyers can purchase the device on no cost EMI on using Bajaj Finserv or major credit cards and debit cards.