OnePlus 6T launched in India starting at Rs. 37,999; sale debuts on November 1

OnePlus 6T is now official in India and will go on sale from November 1.

    OnePlus 6T, the latest flagship smartphone from the company has been launched in India. This device is definitely a major improvement in comparison to its predecessor. It comes with several interesting features that are seen on a OnePlus device for the first time. In terms of design, it is a refined version of the OnePlus 6.

    OnePlus 6T specifications and features

    OnePlus 6T adorns a relatively larger 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor called Screen Unlock and it unlocks the device in 0.34 seconds. There is a teardrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The tiny notch houses the earpiece, selfie camera and sensors under it. At its heart, this smartphone makes use of a 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm process paired with Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128G/256GB UFS 2.1 storage space.

    Running Android 9.0 Pie topped with OxygenOS 9.0 out of the box, this new OnePlus smartphone supports two nano SIM cards. The OxygenOS 9.0 comes with full screen gestures, Smart Boost technology, which will reduce the app loading speed by storing data from frequently used apps in the RAM and more.

    The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary Sony IMX519 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, OIS and EIS and a 20MP secondary Sony IMX376K sensor with the same aperture, slow-mo video recording support at 480 fps and dual LED flash. There is a 16MP selfie camera with Sony IMX371 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. The camera comes with Nightscape mode for better low-light photos and Studio Lighting feature. Both these features will be rolled out to the OnePlus 6 via an update starting tomorrow.

    The device is not official IP certified but it is water resistant. There is a USB Type-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack. There are bottom-facing speakers with Dirac HD Sound. The other goodies of this smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3700mAh battery with Dash Charge.

    Roadmap for India

    At the launch event, it has been announced that OnePlus will open a R&D center in Hyderabad soon. Also, it will open Experience stores in Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune. As a result of the partnership with Reliance Digital, the OnePlus products will be available at the stores from next week.

    The company has launched seven protective cases for the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus Explorer Backpack priced at Rs. 4,990 and OnePlus Bullets Type-C headphones priced at Rs. 1,490.

    Price and availability

    OnePlus 6T has been launched in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colors for now. We can expect more colors to be launched later. As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 6T will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India with attractive partner offers as well. It has been announced in three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and these are priced at Rs. 37,999, Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 45,999 respectively. 

    The early access sale will debut on November 1 via Amazon and OnePlus.in and the open sale will debut on November 3. 

