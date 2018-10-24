OnePlus 6T latest leak confirms bigger battery

OnePlus 6T is undeniably one of the highly anticipated smartphones which is to be released this year. OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be launching its upcoming flagship the OnePlus 6T on October 29th in an event which is supposed to take place in New York. The smartphone earlier was set to launch on October 30th, however, the company decided to move up the launch date in order to avoid the clash with Apple's event which will be held on October 30.

With the launch date of the smartphone nearing numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the device have been making rounds over the web giving us a fair picture of what the device might offer in terms of features and specs. Now, an accidental leak of the OnePlus 6T has been spotted by GSMArena which confirms some of the features which the device will offer. A German retailer called Otto had recently posted the listing for the OnePlus 6 accidentally online which was then spotted by GSMArena.

The retailer had listed the OnePlus 6T's 128GB variant online. This variant of the OnePlus 6T is said to pack an 8GB of RAM. As for the display, the listed OnePlus 6T will feature a massive 6.4-inch AMOLED display which will offer a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. There will be a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added screen protection.

The other major highlight of the listed device is the bigger 3,700mAh battery. Unlike its predecessor that packed a 3,300mAh battery, the OnePlus 6T is expected to give a longer battery backup. Apart from these aforementioned features, there is no other specific information revealed by the listing.

As for the other rumored specs and features, the One Plus 6T will be backed by a Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with Adreno 630 to render the graphics. Like we mentioned earlier, the smartphone is expected to come with 8GB of RAM which will be paired with either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The internal memory is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.