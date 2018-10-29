OnePlus 6T India launch offers revealed by Amazon listing

Finally, the wait is going to be over today as the OnePlus 6T will be unveiled today at an event in New York City. There will be a separate launch event in India tomorrow. And, we just saw that the smartphone will go on sale for the Amazon Prime members on November 1 and the open sale will debut on November 2.

In addition to this information, Amazon India has revealed the entire list of launch offers that the buyers can avail. This includes cashback offers from Amazon, discounts from the bank partners and more. Let's take a look at the OnePlus 6T launch offers from here.

OnePlus 6T launch offers

Going by the listing on Amazon India, the OnePlus 6T buyers will get Rs. 2,000 instant discount on using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Even the Citibank credit card holders will avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount. In addition to this, there is Rs. 1,000 cashback, which will be credited as Amazon Pay balance for all buyers irrespective of the mode of payment. Notably, this cashback will be credited in 72 hours from the dispatch of the order.

Also, Reliance Jio subscribers will get an instant cashback of Rs. 5,400 and up to 3TB of Jio 4G data along with the purchase. The buyers who purchase any Kindle ebook will get up to Rs. 500 discount, free Servify damage protection and no cost EMI payment option on all major credit cards.

Free OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones

Those buyers of the 6T who pre-book the device will get free OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones and a cashback of Rs. 500. In order to pre-book the device, one has to visit the OnePlus 6T Gift Card page on the Amazon website and choose a denomination of Rs. 1,000. Buyers will get the gift card via email and it can be used to purchase the smartphone from November 1 to November 3 on Amazon. Doing so, buyers will get a cashback of Rs. 500 credited to their Amazon Pay account by November 6. And, the coupon code to buy the earphones will be emailed by November 15.

OnePlus 6T price in India

While the launch in India is slated to October 30, we have already come across a report suggesting that the OnePlus 6T will be priced at Rs. 37,999, Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 44,999 for the three storage variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM respectively.