OnePlus 6T first sale on November 1 for Amazon Prime members; open sale on November 2

OnePlus 6T is slated to be unveiled later today at an event in New York. And, its India launch event will happen tomorrow at an event in Delhi. While the device is yet to be unveiled, we have already come across numerous reports revealing the expected pricing, features and more. Also, a few official teasers from the company have confirmed what we can expect from this smartphone.

We already know that the OnePlus 6T will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. Earlier, the company had hinted that the sale might debut on November 2 in the country. However, a new banner on Amazon website confirms that the device will go on sale from November 1. This makes us believe that the early access sale for the Amazon Prime members will debut on November 1.

In addition to Amazon India, the 6T will also be available via the official OnePlus website, OnePlus exclusive stores and Croma outlets across the country. Already, the company had announced that it has teamed up with Reliance Digital to extend the offline retail of the device to the tier 2 cities in India.

OnePlus 6T expected price in India

One of the previous reports has tipped at the alleged pricing and storage variants of the upcoming flagship killer in India. Going by the same, the device will arrive in three storage configurations. This time, the company is believed to ditch the 64GB storage variant and use 128GB storage in its base variant.

According to the report, the base variant will be launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM and will carry a price tag of Rs. 37,999. The mid-variant of the OnePlus 6T is likely to be launched with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM at Rs. 40,999. Finally, the high-end variant of the device is speculated to have 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and carry a price tag of Rs. 44,999.

This smartphone is already up for pre-order and those who pre-book the smartphone are entitled to get Rs. 1,000 discount on the purchase. Also, there will be some attractive offers from bank and telecom partners on the OnePlus 6T. This time, the company will bring the USB Type-C bullets headphones as well to the country.