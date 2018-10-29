OnePlus 6T launch event: Watch the live streaming here

OnePlus is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T on the 29th of October in New York, which will be the first smartphone from the company with an in-display fingerprint sensor sans 3.5 mm headphone jack. The company was initially planned to launch the OnePlus 6T on the 30th of October, and the now OnePlus planned to launch the OnePlus 6T a day early, as Apple is launching the new generation iPads on the 30th of October.

OnePlus 6T launch live streaming

The launch event of the OnePlus 6T will commence from 11:00 AM (EDT) or 8:30 (IST) Indian standard time. Watch the live unveiling of the OnePlus 6T here.

Watch the launch of the OnePlus 6T here

OnePlus 6T specifications

The OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 20 MP low-light/depth sensor with support for features like 4K video recording @ 60fps, super slow-motion video recording, portrait mode, and a dedicated night mode to improve the low-light photography. The OnePlus 6T will also have a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording, portrait mode, and face unlock.

Just like the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T will have a glass-metal sandwich design with an aluminium mid-frame with additional features like an alert slider. The smartphone will launch with Android 9 Pie with Oxygen OS skin on top.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Dash Charging) via USB type C port sans the 3.5 mm headphone jack with a type-C to 3.5 mm jack dongle in the retail package.

OnePlus will announce the international price of the OnePlus 6T at the New York event, and the company will launch the OnePlus 6T in India on the 30th of October in New Delhi. According to leaks, the OnePlus 6T will be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone to ever launch in India (base variant) which is expected to cost Rs 37,999.