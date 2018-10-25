OnePlus 6T new leak reveals European pricing and variants, purple color expected

It's only a matter of few days for the launch of the flagship OnePlus 6T. The smartphone will be launched on October 29 in New York City. OnePlus had moved up the launch date to avoid any clashes with the Apple's event which will be held on October 30. Like most of the upcoming smartphones the OnePlus 6T has been leaked numerous times and by now we have a fair idea of the specs and features of the device.

Earlier, a German retailer had accidentally posted the Oneplus 6T listing revealing the specs and features of the device and recently the device was also spotted on Geekbench. This time a new leak has surfaced which reveals the European pricing and variants of the OnePlus 6T.

The latest leak comes from the tipster Ishan Aggarwal on Twitter. As per the tweet, OnePlus 6T's base variant will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Other than that, the tweet hints at a Purple color variant of the device. This is the first time that somebody has tipped this variant of the OnePlus 6T.

As for the European variants pricing, tand will retail at 559 euros (Rs 46,703 roughly), 589 euros (49,215 approx), and 639 euros (Rs 53,449 approx) respectively.

Also, the tweet further suggests that the European variant of the OnePlus 6T could be available in three different color options including Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Purple.

As for the specs, the leaked rumors suggest that the OnePlus 6T will pack a taller 6.41-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 30 GPU to render the graphics. As mentioned above the smartphone will be available in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The smartphone will draw its power from a 3,700mAh battery.