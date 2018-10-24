OnePlus wants you to experience the flagship smartphone before making the purchase decision

We are just a few days away from the unveiling of the OnePlus 6T, and the smartphone world has already gone in a frenzy. OnePlus, the leading smartphone manufacturer will take the center stage on October 30th to take curtains off its latest flagship.

It's quite evident that OnePlus has once again caused a stir even before even launching the device. Consumers can pre-book their device on Amazon.in by buying an e-Gift Card worth Rs 1,000. Pre-Book customers will receive a pair of OnePlus' all-new Type-C Bullets earphones, worth Rs 1490 along with an additional Rs 500 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on completion of the purchase of the OnePlus 6T. To pre-book the OnePlus 6T on Amazon.in.

OnePlus pop-ups

OnePlus has now announced that it will hold pop-ups in 9 cities across 12 locations in the country on November 2, 2018, two days after the flagship has been launched. The company will keep the tradition of pop-up alive with OnePlus 6T, which was started with the launch of its very first device. This will allow consumers to experience the new flagship and interact with other users and OnePlus team before making the purchase decision.

Early-bird attendees at these pop-ups will walk away with exclusive goodies including OnePlus 6T phone covers and bumpers, OnePlus Sketchbook, OnePlus 'Never Settle' T-shirts and OnePlus tote bags. The company will showcase the device on November 2 starting 11:00 am to 10:00 pm IST across 9 cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.

Besides, these pop-ups will also be held globally in Europe, North America, India and China in premium locations across 32 key cities in total. The OnePlus 6 was OnePlus' best-selling smartphone to date and the pop-ups saw record crowds, with thousands of people queueing up across 26 countries.

Added benefits

The much-anticipated OnePlus 6T witnessed a tremendous response during Amazon's Great Indian Festival. The smartphone saw over 400 crores worth of bookings in just 36 hours. The company has also announced exciting offers and added benefits for the OnePlus 6T buyers.

Consumers who purchase the upcoming flagship will be entitled to benefits such as cashback offers on credit and debit card transactions, no cost EMI for 3 months, free damage protection for 12 months from Kotak Servify, discounts up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle on Amazon.in.

Witness the unveiling

For people who wanted to attend the launch event of the OnePlus 6T to get a proper look and feel of the device, OnePlus had them covered too. Launch invites were made available at Rs.999 via oneplus.in, 17th October 2018. Attendees will be the first in the world to experience the style and power of the OnePlus 6T at the experience zone at the launch venue.

In addition, all fans who attend the launch event will get a gift hamper full of super add-ons and OnePlus merchandise. The event will be held at the KDJW Stadium, inside Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi at 8:30 pm on 30th October 2018. For those who won't be able to make to the event, there will be a live stream of the event through the company's official India website.

What's in store

The OnePlus 6T will be the first non-Pixel smartphone in India to run the latest Android Pie out-of-the-box. It will also have a new adaptive battery feature which analyses your usage of apps and prevent them from using the battery when the users aren't likely to be using those apps.

The OnePlus 6T will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC and will sport a bigger and a more immersive multimedia experience than any other smartphone in its respective price-point. This has been possible, thanks to the entirely bezel-less AMOLED display with a Water drop notch. It will also come equipped with a futuristic Screen Unlock feature.

The OnePlus 6T will come with even bigger battery reservoir compared to its precursor. The company is also said to be bringing an enhanced version of the popular Dash Charge.