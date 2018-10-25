OnePlus 6T spotted on Geekbench ahead of its official launch

OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship OnePlus 6T on October 29 in New York City. With the launch date approaching the rumor mills have already been churning giving us a fair picture of the specs and features which the OnePlus 6T will pack. Now, with only a few days left for the official launch, the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench with most of the specs and features which all the rumors and leaks had suggested.

Let's give it a quick look at the features and specifications which were spotted on Geekbench:

As per some reports, the Geekbench listing was first spotted by Telefoonabonnement.nl, a Dutch website. The Geekbench listing suggests that the OnePlus 6T will feature a taller 6.41-inch full HD+ AMOLED display which will have an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. This will surely make the smartphone apt for media consumption.

Under the hood, the OnePlus's upcoming flagship OnePlus 6T will pack Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC, under the hood. The Snapdragon SoC will be paired with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device was spotted running on Android 9.0 Pie OS which means it will ship with the same OS out-of-the-box. However, an earlier a German retailer Otto had accidentally posted the listing of OnePlus 6T, and as per that listing, the device will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. So, it remains to be seen which OS will the device ship with. The Geekbench listing further sheds some light on the core scores of the smartphone. OnePlus 6T has scored 8,925 in multi-core score, and 2,387 in a single-core score.

For imaging, the device will utilize a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16Mp primary lens and a 20MP secondary lens. There is no word on the connectivity aspects from the Geekbech listing, however, the Otto listing had suggested that the smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The other connectivity aspects will include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC support, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. There will be a 3,700mAh battery powering the device.

Notably, OnePlus has also confirmed earlier that the OnePlus 6T will feature a teardrop notch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner and will skip on the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.