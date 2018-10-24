OnePlus pop-up events announced: Buy OnePlus 6T with free food and goodies

OnePlus is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T on the 29th of October, a day before the originally announced date. And now, OnePlus has shared yet another news for the OnePlus enthusiasts, where the company will be hosting OnePlus popup events at 27 different cities across the country from the 29th to 31st of October.

On these popup events, fans can get their hands on the latest smartphone, the OnePlus 6T to experience the smartphone. Similarly, interested users can also buy the OnePlus 6T then and there itself. Along with experiencing the smartphone, users can also get gears and goodies from OnePlus with free drinks and snacks.

In India, the company will have nine popup events on the 31st of October in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.

OnePlus 6T specifications

The OnePlus 6T will be the most expensive smartphone from the company with top of the line specifications. According to leaks, the OnePlus 6T will have a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 6T will have a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The smartphone is expected to run on a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Dash Charging) via USB type C port. The OnePlus 6T will also be the first OnePlus smartphone to launch sans the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Just like the OnePlus 6, the 6T will have a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP + 20 MP sensors. On the front, the device will have a 16 MP selfie shooter. The cameras on the OnePlus 6T will offer features like 4K video recording @ 60fps, portrait mode, and more.

According to leaks, the base variant of the OnePlus 6T will cost Rs 37,999, whereas the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will cost Rs 44,999.