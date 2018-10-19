Apple to launch new iPad Pro and MacBook Air on October 30

The rumors that were floating around Apple's second fall event seems true. The company has announced a special event on October 30th, but not at Apple Park. This time the event will happen in Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

The teaser is cryptic apart from stating that "there's more in the making," but there could be a lot of things that can be expected. But the main highlight of the show will likely be the new iPad Pros that will feature the near bezel-free design similar to the new iPhones. If the rumors are to be believed, we will also get to see the next iteration of the MacBook Air, and overdue Mac mini update, new Airpods and more.

Previously, a leakster posted on Twitter that the iPad Pro will come with the thickness of 5.9mm. The current iPad Pro with 10.5inch display comes with a measurement of 6.1mm thick, so we can expect a much thinner version from the upcoming iPad. He has also posted details about the iPhone XS and XR which turned to be true.

The KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Ku also stated that the upcoming iPad Pro will also support TrueDepth camera technology and totally get rid of the home button and fingerprint scanner. According to him, Apple wants to offer a premium experience with the iPad Pro which is similar to iPhone X.

