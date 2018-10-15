Apple might be working on a Google Maps-like street view feature

Apple seems to be planning to change the notion people have about the Apple Maps. The company is working on making the maps more accurate and it includes some on-foot action as well.

Hello Apple Maps guy. pic.twitter.com/CoBt8iT346 — Dante Cesa (@dantecesa) October 12, 2018

A former Engadget writer took to Twitter to post pictures of an Apple Maps worker carrying a backpack fitted with cameras, LiDAR sensors, and other equipment as he was strolling through the streets of San Francisco. The exact purpose still isn't certain, but MacRumors speculated that he was collecting details for pedestrian directions.

Google has also spent an ample amount of time using Street View Trekkers and similar gear was used to collect imagery and data for areas where taking a car isn't possible. Apple started offering enhanced map detail with iOS 12, but there's no on-foot info as of now.

The company is poised to upgrade the map for northern California by the fall, and it's not certain whether the backpack data will be included. It wouldn't be surprising if we see Maps becoming more trustworthy, especially when you are content to walk.

Previously, the company announced that it has completed its acquisition of the music identification app Shazam. Shazam lets users identify songs simply by listening to the music playing around them and this app will soon offer its experience ad-free for all users.

"Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for music fans everywhere," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music.

"With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users with even more great ways to discover, experience and enjoy music," he added.

According to the latest numbers Shazam has been downloaded over 1 billion times around the world, and users identify songs using the Shazam app over 20 million times each day. Besides this, the music app helps people discover, interact with and share video, audio or printed content across devices and mediums - and allows music fans to follow their favorite artists and share in the thrill of discovery.