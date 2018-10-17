OnePlus 6T likely to be priced starting from Rs. 37,999

OnePlus 6T is nearing its launch and we are coming across several details regarding this smartphone. A few official confirmations have already revealed what we can expect from this upcoming flagship smartphone. Now, a report has surfaced online revealing its storage variants, pricing and color options weeks ahead of its launch.

Notably, the company let out the invites for the launch event of the 6T on sale earlier today for a pricing of Rs. 999. With this invite, interested buyers can attend the launch event, which is slated to happen in the country later this month.

OnePlus 6T price leaks

A MySmartPrice report citing a tweet by Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal reveals that the device will be launched in three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. And, it adds that the base variant will be priced at Rs. 37,999, the mid-variant will carry a price point of Rs. 40,999 and the top-end variant will be priced at Rs. 44,999.

If this turns out to be true, then the OnePlus 6T will be the most expensive smartphone to be launched by the company till date. But it makes sense as it brings a slew of improvements. The other notable aspect is that the smartphone does not have 64GB storage space as the existing model.

Launch date is also out!

While the global announcement of the smartphone is slated for October 30, the India launch is pegged for October 31, states the report. It notes that the smartphone will arrive with highlighted features such as an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor, a new OxygenOS UI topped by Android 9.0 Pie and lack of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Initially, it is expected that this smartphone will arrive only in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colors. We can expect more colors to be launched later.

Official accessories price leak

The same source leaked the images of the official accessories of the OnePlus 6T and their pricing as well. Especially, the cases and covers of the upcoming smartphone were leaked. Going by the same, the Bumper Case Karbon is priced at Rs. 1,990, Protective Case Sandstone is priced at Rs. 990, Silicone Protective Case Red is priced at Rs.1,290 and Flip Cover Black is priced at Rs. 1,290. The other accessories are Nylon Bumper Case and Case Karbon.