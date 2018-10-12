OnePlus is all set for the grand release of the OnePlus 6T in India on the 30th of October. The OnePlus 6T will be the first OnePlus smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The company has shared sneak-peak about the in-display fingerprint sensor used on the OnePlus 6T on Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

Optical in-display fingerprint reader

According to the post from OnePlus on Weibo, the OnePlus 6T will have an optical in-display fingerprint reader, which is different technology compared to the commonly used fingerprint sensors on the smartphones like the Vivo V11 Pro.

According to OnePlus, using an optical in-display fingerprint sensor will offer higher accuracy and faster response time compared to the typical sonic based in-display fingerprint sensor. According to OnePlus, the optical sensor on the OnePlus 6T will be much superior compared to the sonic sensors, which is not widely adopted in the smartphone industry.

In fact, The Vivo NEX does use the same optical in-display fingerprint reader. Do note that, BBK electronics own both Vivo and OnePlus, so, with the launch of the Vivo NEX a few months before, OnePlus had a lot of time to understand to pros and cons of the optical sensor and a window to improve the same on the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T specifications

According to leaks, the OnePlus 6T will have a 6.4-inch OLED display with a water drop notch on top, offering more than 90% screen to body ratio with minimal bezels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the smartphone, with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 6T is also speculated to come with a 3700 mAh battery (bigger than the one on the OnePlus 6) with support for next-generation Dash Charging technology. The OnePlus 6T is also the first OnePlus smartphone with no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The OnePlus 6T is now available for pre-order on Amazon India for Rs 1,000. For those who pre-order the OnePlus 6T on Amazon, the company will offer complimentary type C earphones (OnePlus bullets) worth Rs 1,500.

