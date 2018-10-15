OnePlus 6T will arrive with Android 9.0 Pie and new UI, confirms CEO

It is confirmed that the upcoming flagship killer - OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on October 30. It will be the first smartphone from the company to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. And, there is a confirmation from the company that it will be an optical sensor. It is also known that it will ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack seen in previous models.

Now, the company's CEO Pete Lau has taken to Weibo to confirm that the OnePlus 6T will be launched with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Also, it is official that it will run the latest version of OxygenOS with a new UI. The new custom skin is likely to bring several changes such as recent apps center, notifications center and new gesture-based navigations.

Android 9.0 Pie with new UI

It is touted that the latest version of the OxygenOS will be fast, smooth and burden-less without any gimmicks. And, it is said that the UI will have an inbuilt AI-based algorithm, which will let the phone learn from the users' usage pattern.

The post reads that OnePlus is working on several exciting things for the upcoming flagship device. There is a completely new user interface, which will let users try out to understand the changes. It says that they are working hard to enhance the camera in the 6T so that users can get higher quality images.

Earlier, this information was revealed by a post on the official OnePlus forums. It confirmed the Android Pie update and the new UI of the OxygenOS.

OnePlus 6T expected specifications

When it comes to the specifications, the OnePlus 6T is confirmed to have an AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. Under its hood, it is likely to use a Snapdragon 845 SoC clubbed with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The handset will flaunt an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, it is expected to have a better dual camera module at its rear and an improved 25MP selfie camera. It is also believed that there will be a better 3700mAh battery, which is more capacious than the battery powering the OnePlus 6. As there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack, users will have to depend on the USB Type-C port.