OnePlus 6T will come with Android 9 Pie with improved navigation gestures

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on the 30th of October. The OnePlus 6T will be the first OnePlus smartphone to launch with an in-display fingerprint reader (optical scanner) with no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

On the OnePlus Forum, the company has now confirmed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC will power the OnePlus 6T with a new iteration of Oxygen OS based on Android 9 Pie.

What can users expect from the Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 6T?

According to the OnePlus Forum, the Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 6T will be based on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with the new user experience. So, the overall user experience on the OnePlus 6T will be different from the OnePlus 6, which also runs on Android 9 Pie.

According to OnePlus, the Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 6T offers a new perspective with more distinctive and intuitive features. The company has also worked on the camera software to improve the overall UI elements. In addition to that, the OnePlus 6T will offer better camera performance, compared to the OnePlus 6.

To offer smooth and intuitive smartphone usage experience OnePlus is working with a new software team called "FSE". The sole aim of the "FSE" team is to offer "Fast, Smooth, and Efficient" user experience. The OnePlus 6T also comes with an advanced Do not Disturb mode with new navigation gestures.

What's new on the navigation gestures?

The navigation gesture on the OnePlus 6T has a few new tricks on its sleeves. When a user swipes up from an app, the app window will follow the finger, which makes the gesture more natural. When a user flicks his finger from the right side of the screen, the user can switch between the two recently opened apps. Now, users can access Google Assistant by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds, which activates the Google Assistant.

With the help of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, the OnePlus 6T also comes with AI features on the Oxygen OS, which reduces the power consumption, which in return improves the battery life.

The Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 6T will also offer other standard Android 9 Pie features like Digital Well-being, new volume controllers, and near to stock Android user experience.

