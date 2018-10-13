ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

OnePlus 6T will come with Android 9 Pie with improved navigation gestures

OnePlus 6T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

By

Related Articles

    OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on the 30th of October. The OnePlus 6T will be the first OnePlus smartphone to launch with an in-display fingerprint reader (optical scanner) with no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    OnePlus 6T will come with Android Pie with new navigation gestures

    On the OnePlus Forum, the company has now confirmed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC will power the OnePlus 6T with a new iteration of Oxygen OS based on Android 9 Pie.

    What can users expect from the Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 6T?

    According to the OnePlus Forum, the Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 6T will be based on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with the new user experience. So, the overall user experience on the OnePlus 6T will be different from the OnePlus 6, which also runs on Android 9 Pie.

    According to OnePlus, the Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 6T offers a new perspective with more distinctive and intuitive features. The company has also worked on the camera software to improve the overall UI elements. In addition to that, the OnePlus 6T will offer better camera performance, compared to the OnePlus 6.

    To offer smooth and intuitive smartphone usage experience OnePlus is working with a new software team called "FSE". The sole aim of the "FSE" team is to offer "Fast, Smooth, and Efficient" user experience. The OnePlus 6T also comes with an advanced Do not Disturb mode with new navigation gestures.

    What's new on the navigation gestures?

    The navigation gesture on the OnePlus 6T has a few new tricks on its sleeves. When a user swipes up from an app, the app window will follow the finger, which makes the gesture more natural. When a user flicks his finger from the right side of the screen, the user can switch between the two recently opened apps. Now, users can access Google Assistant by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds, which activates the Google Assistant.

    With the help of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, the OnePlus 6T also comes with AI features on the Oxygen OS, which reduces the power consumption, which in return improves the battery life.

    The Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 6T will also offer other standard Android 9 Pie features like Digital Well-being, new volume controllers, and near to stock Android user experience.

    Source

    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue