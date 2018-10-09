OnePlus officially announces launch date of OnePlus 6T in India

OnePlus has a good news for its fans. The company has officially announced the launch date of its highly anticipated flagship OnePlus 6T. The upcoming flagship from the Chinese manufacturer will be launched on October 30 in India at KDJW Stadium (Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex) in Delhi.

OnePlus has not just invited the press for the event, Oneplus fans will also be able to participate. The company will start distributing passes from October 17 and as per the company, the fans will be given an opportunity to experience the OnePlus 6T. Based on the user experience the fans can not only give a feedback but also a chance to win OnePlus Bullets Wireless and other goodies at the launch event. The company claims that this is the biggest ever OnePlus launch event.

The company is also reintroducing The Lab testing program for the OnePlus 6T. This program allows the OnePlus community members and smartphone users to test its upcoming smartphone and give feedback based on their experience. Users will also be allowed to review the product before they give any feedback.

OnePlus 6T will be an Amazon Exclusive product and the e-commerce platform has already listed the 'Get Notified' page on its platform. OnePlus is also giving its fans a chance to win a free trip to the launch event. Interested users can visit the community forum page or click on this link to register yourself. Or, you can click on this link to get an entry pass for the launch event just for Rs 999.

As for the specs and features, the smartphone will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner, speed optimizations for Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0 and others. The OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone by the company which will be missing out on the headphone jack, which the company claims to have dropped in order to fit the under-display fingerprint sensor and others.

So, if you are a OnePlus fan and don't want to miss out your chance to get your hands-on with the device then do check out the above-mentioned links. For more OnePlus and other technology related updates stay tuned with us.