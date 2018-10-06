OnePlus 6T Olixar cases listed online: Water-drop notch with dual cameras confirmed

The leak

The OnePlus 6T cases from Olixar brand are now live on the Olixar official website, which hints towards the display and the camera placements of the OnePlus 6T. The price of these cases starts from $7.7 (Rs 600) and goes up to $45.37 (Rs 3600) for the Olixar FlexiShield OnePlus 6T Gel Case - Blue and Krusell Sunne 2 Card OnePlus 6T Leather Wallet Case - Black, respectively.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 6T will have volume buttons on the right side of the frame, whereas the power button and alert slider will be on the left side of the smartphone. On the back, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with an LED light. Coming back to the display, the phone has a narrow bezel on the bottom portion of the smartphone with a water drop notch on the top portion. There is a USB type C port on the bottom part of the phone with no 3.5 mm headphone jack cut-out.

OnePlus 6T specifications

The OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Just like the previous release, we don't expect OnePlus to offer storage expansion using a micro SD card slot.

The OnePlus 6T will have a glass sandwich design with the highest screen to body ratio than any of the OnePlus smartphones launched to date. The smartphone is likely to come with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor. The smartphone is expected to come with a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability and Face Unlock.

The OnePlus 6T will also be the first flagship smartphone from OnePlus to remove the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone is expected to come with a bigger 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with next generation fast charging (Dash Charging) via USB type C port.

OnePlus 6T price

The OnePlus 6T is expected to be priced similar to the OnePlus 6, where the base variant is likely to cost Rs 34,999, and the price might go up to Rs 45,000 for the high-end variant.