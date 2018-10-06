OnePlus 6T Olixar cases listed online: Water-drop notch with dual cameras confirmed

Related Articles
- OnePlus 6 at a discounted price of INR 29,999 is the best smartphone deal of the year
-
- OnePlus 6T Screen Unlock will forever change the way you interact with your phone
- OnePlus 6 will be available for Rs. 29,999 during Amazon Great Indian Sale
- OnePlus 6T Screen Unlock technology is incredibly fast, claims CEO Pete Lau
- OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Key differences in design, specifications, features and more
- OnePlus 6T will miss-out on wireless charging and IP rating: Peter Lau CEO OnePlus
OnePlus is most likely to launch the OnePlus 6T in India on the 17th of October. The company has already confirmed about the some of the changes or the new features that one can expect from the OnePlus 6T. And now, a new leak of the OnePlus 6T hints about the design of the smartphone.
The leak
The OnePlus 6T cases from Olixar brand are now live on the Olixar official website, which hints towards the display and the camera placements of the OnePlus 6T. The price of these cases starts from $7.7 (Rs 600) and goes up to $45.37 (Rs 3600) for the Olixar FlexiShield OnePlus 6T Gel Case - Blue and Krusell Sunne 2 Card OnePlus 6T Leather Wallet Case - Black, respectively.
According to the leak, the OnePlus 6T will have volume buttons on the right side of the frame, whereas the power button and alert slider will be on the left side of the smartphone. On the back, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with an LED light. Coming back to the display, the phone has a narrow bezel on the bottom portion of the smartphone with a water drop notch on the top portion. There is a USB type C port on the bottom part of the phone with no 3.5 mm headphone jack cut-out.
OnePlus 6T specifications
The OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Just like the previous release, we don't expect OnePlus to offer storage expansion using a micro SD card slot.
The OnePlus 6T will have a glass sandwich design with the highest screen to body ratio than any of the OnePlus smartphones launched to date. The smartphone is likely to come with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor. The smartphone is expected to come with a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability and Face Unlock.
The OnePlus 6T will also be the first flagship smartphone from OnePlus to remove the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone is expected to come with a bigger 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with next generation fast charging (Dash Charging) via USB type C port.
OnePlus 6T price
The OnePlus 6T is expected to be priced similar to the OnePlus 6, where the base variant is likely to cost Rs 34,999, and the price might go up to Rs 45,000 for the high-end variant.