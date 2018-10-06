Apple users are considering switching to OnePlus: CMR

According to the CMR survey, among upcoming smartphone brands, the one that consumers are keenly looking for is OnePlus (36 percent), followed by Apple (34 percent) and Samsung (18 percent).

The OnePlus appeal and promise are very high among consumers. In the age group of 18-32, 59 percent of those surveyed favor OnePlus, the firm said.

In addition to that, there is an interesting and significant bump for OnePlus in the above 40 age group, with 15 percent of those surveyed indicating OnePlus as their choice for their next smartphone.

CMR also pointed out that it is interesting to note that a small percentage of current Apple users are considering switching to OnePlus. Samsung stands to gain from brand switching by Nokia users (9 percent).

Amongst women, Apple is known for its "camera", while Samsung was noted by survey respondents for its "durability", and "high repeat purchase value" and 65 percent of consumers consider OnePlus as the "brand that one can flaunt".

The survey findings also allude to the fact that smartphone upgrades are driving the market, with consumers wanting to upgrade to a premium smartphone with good build and design that provides exceptional speed and performance, and amazing gaming experience.

83 percent of those surveyed indicated upgrading their smartphone every 1-2 years. In comparison, there are few consumers looking to replace their existing brand's cause recurring problems, or since it has been a long time since they bought their last phone.