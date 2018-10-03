OnePlus 6T Screen Unlock technology is incredibly fast, claims CEO Pete Lau

It is confirmed that OnePlus 6T will arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. A few days after the confirmation, the company's CEO Pete Lau has come forward to detail the efforts taken to implement this feature on the OnePlus 6T. He has also detailed on the involved technicalities of the sensor.

Lau has taken to the official blog post to detail about the in-display fingerprint sensor, which is called Screen Unlock. The optical sensor was in the research lab for more than a year. He added that it was expected to be used by the OnePlus 5T but the company decided against it as it did not meet the company's standards.

Going by the blog post, the optical fingerprint sensor is claimed to be attached to the rear of the display. Lau added that it houses a small lens, which is capable of accurately registering the fingerprint once it is pressed down the cover glass. The display will be used as a light source to enhance the fingerprint's outline and lets the sensor read the dimensions and shape accurately.

Screen Unlock feature detailed!

Qualcomm's Trust Zone of the Snapdragon 845 SoC will store the fingerprint details and assess the authenticity of the same every time the Screen Unlock feature is used. Lau says that the feature marks a momentous leap in the unlock technology, convenience and unmatched speed. However, the time taken to unlock the device remains unknown though he claims that it is incredibly fast.

OnePlus 6T expected features

The OnePlus 6T is expected to be launched on October 17. It has been confirmed that there will be no 3.5mm audio jack, wireless charging support and IP certification for water resistance. Going by the recently leaked renders, the smartphone is likely to feature dual rear cameras and a waterdrop notch for a massive screen space and high screen-to-body ratio.

And, a leaked image of the battery of the smartphone pointed out that it might use a capacious 3700mAh battery instead of a 3300mAh battery used by its predecessors. Lastly, the rumors have also claimed that the 6T will be launched with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, which isn't surprising as the OnePlus 6 has received the Pie update.